COMMENT:

Q: You regularly suggest that readers choose a low-fee KiwiSaver provider/fund. In last Saturday's column you state, "Are you in one of the lowest-fee funds of your type? This is the best way to choose a KiwiSaver provider".

Personally, I believe this is too much of a generalisation and could be quite misleading on the basis that not all or even most low-fee KiwiSaver providers are going to necessarily deliver the best result for KiwiSaver members.

In my humble opinion, researching the various providers and funds and comparing the returns after fees and before tax is preferable. It doesn't matter which tax rate you are on, the main point being the return after fees.

I joined KiwiSaver when it was first launched and have remained with the same provider, which charges high fees. However, I continue to enjoy the benefits of its hard work by receiving a higher net return (after fees) than the lower-fee providers. I prefer to receive 9 per cent a year after paying 2 per cent in fees than receiving 6 per cent after paying only 1 per cent in fees.

Yes, I continue to keep a close eye on the differences between low-fee and higher-fee providers. It's a very similar debate in terms of active versus passive management and the associated fees.

A: Yes, last week's second Q&A was full of generalisations. It included a list of financial questions for the young, and if I had gone into detail on each question it would have filled

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

KiwiSaver or property?

Change & change again

Selling shares