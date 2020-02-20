Rising costs due to strong lending and deposit growth and higher compliance costs dragged Kiwibank's net profit down 18 per cent to $51 million for the six months to December.

The state-owned bank saw its net interest income rise slightly from $223m to $225m but its operating expenses blew out from $183m to $207m.

Kiwibank chief executive Steve Jurkovich said the bank faced rising operating costs due to customer growth, accelerated investment in its transformation programme, and increased its risk and compliance investment.

But he said the bank outperformed the market in both its lending and deposit books. It also made a small one-off gain from the sale of the Prezzy card business.

Kiwibank's loans and advances rose from $20.4 billion to $21.5b while its deposits and other borrowings rose from $18.2b to $19.2b.

"Business lending was up 17 per cent and home loans were up by 4 per cent in the six months to 31 December 2019 showing more than ever Kiwis are choosing to support a New Zealand-owned bank, and in turn Kiwibank is there backing Kiwi dreams."

But the bank also saw its margin squeeze down from 2.13 per cent to 1.97 per cent.

Kiwibank chief executive Steve Jurkovich. Photo/Doug Sherring.

Jurkovich said Kiwibank continued to transform its retail branch network with new standalone branches and it was on track to go cheque free from the end of February.

He said continued investment was required to ensure Kiwibank was fit to deliver on its purpose, as it transforms to become a better, bolder and more sustainable bank, and achieve its goal of powering more Kiwis to get ahead.

Jurkovich said he welcomed the certainty that came with the revised changes announced at the end of last year from the Reserve Bank's capital decision and that Kiwibank continued to work with the Reserve Bank ahead of the capital framework coming into effect from approximately July 2020.