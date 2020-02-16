This time last year, Allbirds imposed a carbon tax on itself, allocating an (undisclosed) percentage of every sale of its footwear toward projects to lower global warming.

The company's New Zealand CEO and co-founder, ex-All White Tim Brown, said it was a key component of the company's drive to become carbon neutral.

READ MORE:

• Amazon copies Allbirds, sells shoes for less than half price

• Premium - Can Allbirds fight Amazon's copycat shoes? Expert's verdict

• Allbirds imposes a carbon tax on itself

• Wool shoe company Allbirds expands into China, eyes three stores by end of the year

Today, Brown has detailed the first wave of projects being funded by Allbirds (see further below).

They're good for the planet and, of course, for Allbirds' brand, which already had a lot of green cred, given its use of natural materials (its signature woollen shoes are made from New Zealand merino wool) and recycled components.

But in September, things were thrown into sharper focus as Amazon released a house-brand woollen shoe that strongly resembled Allbirds' signature Wool Runner product - but sold for US$45 (NZ$70), or less than half the price.

Despite earlier taking infringement action against US shoemaker Steve (the case was settled out of court), Allbirds chose to take the high road this time - saving millions on lawyers in the home it could convince consumers that Amazon's US$45 shoe, and others at that price-point, simply had to be bad for the plant.

Allbirds co-founder Joey Zwillinger said in September, in his opinion, there was no way Amazon could produce a US$45 shoe if it followed his company's green philosophies around sourcing materials and manufacturing (and indeed while Amazon's "Galen Wool Blend Sneakers" are 56 per cent wool, they also contain polyester and nylon).

Advertisement

"Given what I know about manufacturing, there is no way you can sell a shoe for that low while taking care of all of the environmental and animal welfare considerations and compliance we take into account," Zwillinger said.

"Amazon is stating that it wants to be a green company. It should be taking steps to make their products more sustainable."

Amazon declined to comment.

Now, with its latest push, Allbirds is ignoring Amazon and focusing on its own efforts.

It's still light on financial detail. The company hasn't said how much it's put toward green projects "after an extensive amount of research and third-party verification".

Tim Brown (right) chats to Northburn Station manager and merino grower Bevan McKnight. Photo / Vaughan Brookfield

But by sharing more details, Brown is hoping to reassure customers that they are substantial initiatives.

Customers were asked to vote for projects in three categories: energy, air and land. Allbirds decided to also add a "featured" project each year.

The first four projects Allbirds has invested in are:

Advertisement

FEATURED PROJECT: Montana Regenerative Grazing Project

• Location: Sweet Grass County, Montana,

• Low-down: Regenerative agriculture project that improves soil health and increases

carbon sequestration by providing cattle ranchers with needed fencing and water infrastructure. The carbon payments provide the capital and financial security to improve soil health before the productivity benefits are realised.

• Investment: ~20 per cent of overall investment (in tonnes of CO2).

• The first phase covers 33,000 acres (13,000ha), with the potential to store roughly

10,000 tonnes of CO2 per year.

ENERGY: Big Smile Wind Farm at Dempsey Ridge

• Location: Dempsey Ridge, Oklahoma.

• Low-down: Wind farm built on 7500 acres (3035ha) of agricultural and grazing land. Local landowners are paid to host the turbines, and the majority of the land will continue to be used for agricultural and ranching activities during the project's lifespan.

• Investment: ~26 per cent of overall investment (in tonnes of CO2).

• A 132-megawatt wind generation plant, consisting of 66 turbines that are

capable of generating enough electricity to power more than 46,000 homes.

• The Big Smile Wind Farm project avoids more than 339,000 metric tons

of greenhouse gas emissions per year—equivalent to taking about 71,500 cars off the road.

• Employs a local staff of about 13.

AIR: US Landfill Gas Destruction

• Location: Citrus County, Florida.

• Low-down: As trash degrades in landfills it emits methane, a potent greenhouse gas, into the atmosphere. This project generates GHG emission reductions via the

capture and destruction of landfill gas through flaring.

• Investment: ~26 per cent of overall investment (in tonnes of CO2).

• Project covers a 32-acre (13ha) section of the landfill and includes 11 gas extraction wells.

• In addition to reducing GHG emissions, the project has resulted in construction, operations, and maintenance jobs in the state.

LAND: Envira Amazonia Forestry Project

• Location: Acre, Brazil.

• Low-down: The Envira Amazonia Project is a community-based project providing

protection of tropical rainforest and biodiversity in the state of Acre. The project

will preserve rare and highly endangered tropical rainforest ecosystems while

simultaneously providing this rural forest community with a new school and major

educational programs, a new health clinic, land title, and direct payments for

forest conservation.

• Investment: ~26 per cent of overall investment (in tonnes of CO2).

• Project area totals about 494,000 acres of pristine tropical rainforest and is considered one of of the world's most biologically diverse regions.

• It has received "Triple Gold Distinction" for its climate change mitigation,

biodiversity, and community net positive benefits.