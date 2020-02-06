A pilots' group has sent out a global warning over the deteriorating state of Auckland Airport's runway where big chunks of concrete have broken off.

The International Federation of Air Line Pilots has sent out a safety bulletin warning its members to take extra measures to ensure they have contingencies for operating at the airport.

"As these runway closures are not planned and are unable to be forecast, it is suggested that pilots should always carry a technical alternate for Auckland. Alternatively, consider carrying a minimum of 20 minutes extra holding fuel for arrival at Auckland," the Canada-based federation has warned its membership of more than 100,000 pilots.

The bulletin posted overnight follows yesterday's second short notice closure of the runway in two weeks because of debris on it. Flights had to be diverted to other centres in both cases.

The federation safety bulletin, prepared with input from New Zealand pilots, says the runway has been deteriorating over the past few years and there had been 15 short notice closures.

"The maintenance required to keep the runway surface in a usable condition has increased significantly, however, this has not kept up with the rate at which the runway is deteriorating."

While the airport company has not released details of the problem, including the scale of repairs and where damage is occurring, the bulletin says large scale work is planned including replacement of the concrete slabs near touchdown zones.

"However, this work will not begin until later this year and will take some months to complete."

Auckland Airport, the largest and busiest airport in New Zealand, has been forced to close the runway for urgent maintenance twice in the two weeks.

The bulletin says that because the airport has just one runway there is no contingency when it is closed at short notice.

This increased the risk when flying to Auckland without an alternative.

With the increasing occurrences of damage to the runway there has been an increased risk of foreign object debris (FOD) damage, the pilots' group says.

Pieces of broken concrete up to 30cm by 30cm and 12cm thick have been reported.

The runway closures due to defects in the runway surface alone have averaged 15 minutes over the past two years.

This trend suggests the runway closure time is increasing, ranging from 10-40 minutes.

Comment has been sought from Auckland Airport.