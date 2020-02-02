The Super Bowl is the one time of year when viewers actually look forward to the ads. The massive budgets, big brands and creative expectations all mean that you're guaranteed to see some of the best advertising of the year.

The 2020 edition of the annual marketing blowout has been no different, with advertisers again trying to outdo each other and embed their ways into the memory banks of viewers.

In no particular order, here's a rundown of some of the best.



Budweiser

Advertisement

No Super Bowl advertising rundown would be complete without a montage of inspirational content. And this spot that subverts the whole idea of what constitutes a "Typical American".



Heinz

Ed Sheeran sets the scene at a fantastically fancy restaurant that's horrified by the introduction of an uninvited guest.



Kia

NFL star Josh Jacobs talks to his younger self in an ad that gives a glimpse at the tough hand he was dealt in life.



Google

The tech giant pulls at the heartstrings with a story about a man trying to remember his deceased wife Loretta. And, in the process, Google also reminds viewers how much it knows about all of us.



Pringles

What starts out relatively innocent, takes a strangely dystopian twist that leaves Rick and Morty trapped in a Pringles ad.



Weathertech

Dogs are a sure way to get viewers interested - especially when they also happen to be cancer survivors, given only a one per cent chance to live. It's little surprise this spot has already sparked quite a bit of discussion around the interwebs.



Amazon

Power couple Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi take a journey through history to remind viewers what life was like before Alexa did everything for us.



Olay

Katie Couric, Taraji Henson and Busy Philipps drive home the message that the world needs to make space for women.

Advertisement



Genesis

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend lend their snarkiness to an ad that shows the nouveau riche might have a few things going for them.



Doritos

Rap cowboy Lil Nas X and Western legend Sam Elliot face off against each other in an ad that builds suspense into a healthy dose of weirdness.