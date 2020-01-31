COMMENT:

Q: I opted into KiwiSaver when the scheme began and accumulated a few grand, which I never noticed was missing from my income. Nearly a decade ago, I suffered a complete emotional breakdown and was diagnosed with PTSD and agoraphobia — the term "debilitating" fits well.

I am now a recipient of a supported-living payment from Winz, due to the fact that my disorder is severe, degenerative and permanent. I am unlikely to ever be an active participant in the economy again.

Winz does not make KiwiSaver contributions and I've been advised that, if I were to make voluntary payments, it would be seen as an unnecessary expense and would be assessed as a cash asset. This would result in a disproportionate reduction in my benefit.

Winz benefits are too low to support a healthy and fulfilling life in the short term. For the thousands of New Zealanders who face a lifetime of subsistence on the dole, even a few dollars a week is a lot of money, when you consider that many of us never visit a doctor, go hungry for days each week, never leave home for recreational purposes and basically live in economic purgatory.

Going on past trends, by the time I reach the pension age at 85 (I'm 37 now) there will be no superannuation in NZ. I won't survive that long, of course, because I live in weekly fiscal deficit and cannot afford the medical care I need to stabilise, so my health and wellbeing has been steadily declining since I became incapable of working.

Being highly vulnerable, I am often targeted by thieves and con artists. I was burgled twice last year and robbed of $175 recently.

I pay more for things because I cannot take advantage of bulk purchasing or specials that aren't within walking distance of my home. I shed a remarkable amount of wealth to theft and vandalism every year and I don't get enough income to cover the basics. I'm sure it's lovely to have a growing KiwiSaver account but they do not exist in my world.

I get it — I have no value to NZ society. That's what discussions of KiwiSaver remind me of — Kiwis value financial security but not those with disabilities and chronic illnesses. "We" are lucky to have KiwiSaver — I'm not part of that "we".

Sorry to be such a bummer — it's who I am. Please forgive the burden of my existence. Peace.

A: Thank you for your moving letter, which I'm sure will get a lot of people thinking — and has actually already contributed to a push to get beneficiaries into KiwiSaver.

The Review of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Saving and struggling

Injury gets in the way

Learning to spend