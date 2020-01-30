Tesla delivered a second straight quarter of blowout earnings and speedy execution, extending an unprecedented surge for its heavily shorted stock.

The record revenue Tesla reported Wednesday beat estimates and carried the company to its fourth profit in the last six quarters. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk again accelerated the introduction of the new Model Y crossover, saying deliveries will start by March, months earlier than initially planned.

READ MORE:

• Wellington man waits weeks for Tesla battery repair

• Tesla passes US$100 billion, teeing up big payout for Elon Musk

• Elon Musk-dating singer hints at pregnancy in naked Insta post

• Auckland lawyer vents after Tesla Model X suffers multiple glitches

Tesla soared as much as 12 per cent to US$648 on Thursday in New York, another intraday record. The shares, which reclaimed the title of most bet-against American stock earlier this month, had already more than doubled since Musk reported a surprise profit in October and divulged that the opening of a new plant in China was imminent.

Advertisement

"The short story is eroding," said Gene Munster, managing partner of the venture capital firm Loup Ventures. He credited Musk for becoming a "quiet assassin" and sees Tesla having a clearer path to profitability.

Musk has turned a corner from years of over-promising and under-delivering, vaulting Tesla past Volkswagen to become the second-most valuable automaker in the world, behind only Toyota Motor Corp. Investors have rewarded him for building a commanding lead over manufacturers that have been slow to embrace an electric future and abandon the more than century-old internal-combustion engine.

"The comeback story that we've seen over the last nine months, it's unlike anything I've seen covering tech on Wall Street for 20 years," Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities who rates Tesla the equivalent of a hold, said on Bloomberg Television. "There's always going to be speed bumps, but at least right now, there was a lot of hype and they met the hype and more."

Tesla has thus far disproved predictions that it will struggle to compete with the impending arrival of electric vehicles from established automakers. The Model 3 was the only EV consumers bought in significant volumes last year in the U.S., and in Europe it was the third-best seller among all models in December.

Elon Musk has long battled short sellers of Tesla. Photo / Getty Images

The Model Y, which Musk predicts will outsell all other Teslas combined, was initially scheduled to launch this fall. The company has moved up that date in each of its last two quarterly reports.

Free cash flow exceeded $1 billion for the first time, bolstering Musk's view that Tesla can sustain itself after years of making frequent return trips to Wall Street. He and Chief Financial Officer Zach Kirkhorn said they don't plan to raise capital and will continue paying down debt over time.

The company projected it will deliver at least 500,000 vehicles this year, a more than 35 per cent jump from 2019.

"What really matters is the outlook," said Joe Osha, a JMP Securities analyst with the equivalent of a hold rating. "The stock is moving up because the unit outlook for 2020 is higher than consensus."

Advertisement

Still, the expectations baked into its stock price are lofty. For Tesla to justify its current market value over the long haul, earnings would have to soar 86-fold over the next 10 years, according to Bloomberg Opinion's Liam Denning. By comparison, per-share profit at Apple Inc. jumped about 26-fold between 2006 and 2016.

There are other challenges as well. Musk has significantly curtailed capital expenditures the last two years, and skeptics continue to question how the company will be able to deliver on his promises without spending significantly more on future products and a new plant planned for near Berlin.

Chief Financial Officer Zach Kirkhorn declined to discuss Tesla's budget for 2020 during its earnings call. The company spent just $1.3 billion last year after initially forecasting as much as $2.5 billion.

Tesla also is expecting at least a week-long delay ramping up Model 3 output at its factory near Shanghai as a result of China's coronavirus, according to Kirkhorn. He said it's still unclear how much of an impact the spread of the disease will have.

"At the end of it all, there's a big sentiment shift," said Ben Kallo, a Baird analyst with the equivalent of a hold rating on Tesla's stock. "Eighteen months ago, this was a company going out of business, everyone said. Now, it's a business people want to invest in. Institutional growth investors are starting to look at it as a real company that can make money."

- Bloomberg