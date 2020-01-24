Flights have been held in the air or diverted after Auckland Airport suddenly closed its runway for maintenance.

Air New Zealand says the closure of the runway this afternoon has impacted a number of regional services.

A Singapore Airlines flight was diverted to Ohakea.

As a result, six turboprop aircraft due to arrive at Auckland Airport have diverted to either Tauranga, Rotorua or Hamilton, where they will refuel and continue to Auckland.

Advertisement

Four regional flights due to depart Auckland Airport have been delayed.



There has been no impact to the airline's jet services.

In a brief statement, an airport spokesperson said the runway has now reopened after being closed for maintenance.

Two international and three domestic flights were diverted from Auckland Airport this afternoon following a temporary closure for runway maintenance.

A number of other flights were held in the air.

''On occasion Auckland Airport will temporarily close the runway to allow closer inspection of a particular area and/or undertake maintenance if require''

The spokesperson said runway integrity was Auckland Airport's ''highest priority.''

''We have a comprehensive aerodrome management programme which includes a physical inspection of the runway 4 times in every 24 hour period.''

Air New Zealand has advised customers to watch its Arrivals and Departures page for the latest information.

Advertisement

Many other airlines' flights have had arrival times delayed, according to the airport's website.

Fiji Airways, Cathay Pacific, Aircalin flights have also been delayed, according to arrivals information.