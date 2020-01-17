Hollywood actor Sam Neill has made a guest appearance on Tourism New Zealand's latest marketing campaign.

The 20-second video, welcoming visitors with a "Good morning from New Zealand", shows Neill wearing a Swanndri and looking relaxed while he jokes about spending his time "growing a beard" on the Central Otago vineyard for his wine label, Two Paddocks.

Neill, who starred in movies including Sleeping Dogs, The Hunt for the Wilderpeople and Jurassic Park, is also seen holding his duck Charlie in the video, who regularly appears on Neill's social media posts.

Charlie rose to notoriety in a Twitter exchange with another Hollywood actor, Ryan Reynolds, who asked if Sam Neill could be his "dad" after Neill tweeted a video supporting Charlie to fly.

Tourism New Zealand chief executive Stephen England-Hall said Neill symbolises what the campaign is all about.

"Showcasing a genuine welcome and slice of New Zealand life.

"The warm welcome from our people are what stands us apart from other destinations and form part of visitors' lasting memories, alongside our stunning landscapes."

Neill joins more than 200 other Kiwis who have taken part in the Good Morning World campaign which launched in June last year, including guest appearances from notable New Zealanders like fashion designer Karen Walker and rugby player Nehe Milner Skudder.

The campaign has generated over 12 million likes and comments.

"It's been heartwarming to see how this campaign has resonated with people, especially with those that already have a lot of love for New Zealand. The videos generate a lot of positive comments about our people and our landscapes," England-Hall said.