New building consents reached a 45-year peak last year. Where were they being built?

Growth in new residential builds in Auckland has outstripped the rest of the country, with nearly half of all new residential building consents being issued in the Auckland area.

Source: StatsNZ

In the south, areas around Papakura saw a large number of new builds, with 334 new consents in Takanini South alone. While in the north, Hobsonville dominated with 656 new consents. In both areas, the new builds were a mix of houses, townhouses and other units

Explore our interactive map below to see the hotspots for building activity. You can look at other cities, or focus on specific types of buildings such as retirement village units. You can also look at how the current boom compares with the past by using the slider bar.