A sober supervisor scheme has been launched by Magic Circle law firm Linklaters to keep its staff in check at boozy social gatherings.

The policy was in place for last month's Christmas party season, with partners appointed to supervise staff at lunches and other festive celebrations.

READ MORE:

• BDO hires Christmas party chaperones to guard against ghosts of scandals past

• Premium - Sasha Borissenko: When Christmas parties go bad, who's liable?

• All aboard for the Kermadecs

• Stratford dance troupe danced at Disneyworld

As well as requiring at least one supervisor to stay sober at events where alcohol is served, it is understood that Linklaters has been encouraging its teams to call time on social events that revolve around drinking as part of an effort to make the firm more inclusive for staff who do not want to take part.

Advertisement

A spokesman for Linklaters said: "Our people work hard and we recognise the value of teams socialising together to help provide a healthy work-life balance.

"As part of a wider set of guidelines covering social activities, we have recommended to partners, directors and business leaders that they designate a non-drinking role to a senior person to assist the smooth running of our social events."

The measures reflect a wider crackdown on the City's drinking culture as professional services firms move to protect potentially vulnerable employees amid rising scrutiny of workplace culture.

Accounting firm BDO introduced a "sober chaperone" policy similar to Linklaters' to protect staff at its Christmas parties last year, the Financial Times reported.

Linklaters' Magic Circle rival Slaughter and May is banning staff ski trips after an internal review singled them out as particularly high risk.

One of Slaughters' solicitors left the firm in 2019 following allegations he harassed a female colleague of similar seniority during a winter getaway.

The professional body for lawyers in England and Wales called on firms last week to consider ditching alcohol-fuelled events and replacing them with other activities such as "escape rooms", treasure hunts, quizzes and tea ceremonies.

Its recommendations are part of a campaign by the Law Society's Junior Lawyers Division to improve mental health and diversity in the profession, and crackdown on bullying.

Advertisement

The law firm wants to ensure staff behave better at social functions. Photo / Getty Images

Sebastian Bailey, of workplace culture advice company Mind Gym, said that other firms have introduced caps on the amount of alcohol staff can consume at parties.

Gatherings outside work are a risk for firms because they blur the line between work and employees' personal lives.

Many employees feel pressure to attend because "if it starts at work, it is work," Mr James said.

Last year, insurance market Lloyd's of London gave its security guards new powers to prevent anyone under the influence of alcohol and drugs from entering its offices in a bid to stamp out a culture of hard drinking.

Insiders had branded the operation a "meat market" because of widespread sexual harassment claims. Lloyd's also converted its on-site bar into a coffee shop.

The drinking culture at City law firms has come under the spotlight in recent months.

A former partner at another top firm, Freshfields, was fined £35,000 and ordered to pay £200,000 in costs after engaging in sexual activity with a junior female colleague.

The Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal was criticised for stopping short of banning the lawyer, Ryan Beckwith, from the profession.

- Telegraph