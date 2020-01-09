What does a McLaren, a former Bond car and a campervan have in common? They were all part of Trade Me's most popular motor listings for 2019.

High-performance vehicles and immaculate classics dominated the list, with a 2019 McLaren Senna advertised at $1.8 million taking top spot.

And it was another very rare, very expensive vehicle which took second place, Trade Me's head of motors Alan Clark said.

"The most viewed vehicle of the year was a 2019 McLaren Senna, which appeared onsite for a cool $1.8 million," he said.

"The victory grey coupe clocked up just shy of 146,000 views as eagle-eyed motoring enthusiasts around the country raced to site to check it out.

"Pulling up in second place was a 1964 Aston Martin DB5 - the model made famous by Sean Connery in the James Bond film Goldfinger."

The Aston Martin DB5 was launched in 1963. Photo / File

Having already drawn 141,000 views, the Bond car still hasn't been sold and can be found online but beware, it comes with a $1.2 million price tag.

Social media influencer Logan Dodds and his campervan also made the list.

Dodds found worldwide fame after a travel video he made went viral and his Mitsubishi Delica recorded 54,000 views on Trade Me last year.

"The quirkiest vehicle to make the top 10 was a 1971 Bond Bug, one of just two in the country," Clark said.

"Unsurprisingly it generated plenty of attention from collectors both locally and internationally and didn't take too long to get snapped up."

A collection of Land Rovers, a 1966 Ford Mustang Fastback, a 1972 Nissan Skyline Hakosuka GT-R and a 1974 Mazda RX3 were also popular listings.

Humour proved to be a "sure-fire" way to get people interested on a listing, Clark said, with a 1965 Triumph Spitfire listing choosing the tack.

A McLaren Senna was the most popular listing. Photo / File

The listing said it would never pass a warrant in its current state and it would be "really, really dangerous in a crash".

Clark advised hopeful car sellers to take note of the humour technique.

"It [the Triumph] was ready to be picked up from Uncle Maurice, who is a good talker, in Martinborough," Clark said.

"Once again, our members have proven humour is a sure-fire way to get some interest on a listing. So take note if you're looking to sell your vehicle this year."

The top 10 most viewed Trade Me motoring listings of 2019

• McLaren Senna - 145,960 views

• James Bond Aston Martin - 141,000 views

• Nissan Skyline - 67,958 views

• Collection of Land Rovers - 77,500 views

• Ford Mustang - 59,878 views

• Triumph Spitfire - 59,475 views

• Bond Bug - 56,577 views

• Ferrari F12 - 55,655 views

• Logan Dodds' campervan - 53,906 views

• Mazda RX3 - 53,534 views