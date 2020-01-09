In zestier news, lime prices are really high in New Zealand and you can blame the rain for it.

Some supermarkets are selling limes for $75 per kg, which makes for really expensive G&Ts.

A thread of Reddit highlights the current price of limes across New Zealand, with one Reddit user posting a photo of New Zealand-grown limes for sale at a New World supermarket for $75.99/kilo.

Another Reddit user commented they saw limes for $50/kg in Russell a few days ago.

"I just paid $10.10 for a single lime in Whitianga New World," someone else said.

While some people pointed out that limes are actually not in season at the moment, others say they expected the product to be available from overseas, rather than only being able to source locally-grown limes.

"Strange they just don't have imported limes? I'm sure they could source them internationally much much cheaper. It's good to support NZ, but this is just ridiculous," one person commented.

Contacted by the Herald, Foodstuffs' Head of Corporate Affairs Antoinette Laird explained that there's more to the high price of limes than the fact that they're out of season.

In fact, even when out of season, limes are never usually this expensive. The reason the price is so high at the moment is due to "high levels of rain".

"Lime harvest season in New Zealand is in March, so to make sure our customers have the option of fresh limes we import them at this time of year. Fresh limes are currently in short supply globally, mainly due to high levels of rain resulting in lower yields than usual. This makes fresh limes more expensive to bring in than in previous years when the harvest has been more plentiful," Laird said.

"Customers who're looking for an alternative might like to try out bottled lime juice, which at a couple of dollars for 250ml is great value.

"Lemons are always a great alternative to limes for salad dressings, and if it's a slice in your gin that concerns you then try pomegranate or a slice of cucumber instead – affordable and refreshing," Laird added.