ANZ New Zealand says it has removed international money transfer fees to Australia for Kiwis wanting to donate to the bush fires relief effort.

The waiver for the $9 fee will apply to payments made from a New Zealand bank account to an Australian bank account via internet banking as New Zealanders donate generously to fundraising efforts across the Tasman.

"In recent weeks New Zealanders have watched in horror as the disaster unfolds in Australia, and are keen to contribute to the relief effort. This will help the flow of donations to the communities, friends and families that need it urgently," said ANZ NZ CEO, Antonia Watson.

Many New Zealanders have been donating to Givealittle pages set up under the Support for Australia banner with more than $30,000 raised so far.

More than 20 New Zealand firefighters have headed over to help to battle the fires that continue to devastate parts of Australia.

ANZ's move follows the bank's A$1 million bushfire relief package to support customers and communities affected by the emergency.

The package includes $300,000 to volunteer fire services across New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia and $500,000 to support local community services.

ANZ is also matching any donation by staff members to the fire relief effort.

Other New Zealand corporates are also stepping up efforts to support the cause.

Yesterday Air New Zealand announced it would donate $100,000 to Red Cross Australia's efforts to support communities affected by the bush fires.

The deadly wildfires, which have been raging since September, have already burned about five million hectares, destroyed more than 1500 homes and killed more than 20 people.