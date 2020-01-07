Six New Zealand golf courses are on a list of the world's top courses.

The Golf Digest list of the top 100 non-United States courses was published yesterday.

That ranks courses in Scotland, Ireland, England, South Africa, Mexico, Canada, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Australia, Bermuda, France and New Zealand.

St Andrews where golf was founded in Fife, Scotland, appears towards the top of the list at number six along with Donald Trump's Trump Turnberry in Scotland at number 10.

The rankings are based on course design and yesterday's publication was the fourth biennial ranking of the world 100 greatest golf courses outside the US.

Tara Iti, described as "dazzling". Photo / Golf Digest

Tara Iti at Te Arai, 90 minutes north of Auckland, ranked not only as New Zealand's best but the world's second-best non-US course, after Northern Ireland's Royal County Down.

Jim Rohrstaff, a director of Tara Iti, said the list of New Zealand's six best courses showed that this country was now being seen globally as a top place to play golf. He said the fact that six courses here were ranked on the list was an illustration of this country's importance in the golfing world and the quality of course design.

The publication noted how designer Tom Doak had to remove thousands of trees from a pine plantation to reveal the dunes that dominate Tara Iti. The par-3 17th at the No. 2 Tara Iti is surrounded by pits of sand and seagrass.

The spectacular Cape Kidnappers Golf Course. Photo / supplied

New Zealand's second-top course is Cape Kidnappers in Hawke's Bay, was also designed by Tom Doak in 2004. That featured at number 22 on the top-100, down from last year's 17th place.

Kauri Cliffs Golf Course, Northland. Photo / file

This country's third top course is Kauri Cliffs in Northland's Matauri Bay. That was designed by David Harman in 2000, and was listed as 43rd best non-US out of the top 100, although like Cape Kidnappers, it slipped from last year's 37th place.

Jack's Point's near Queenstown. Photo / file

New Zealand's fourth top course is the stunning alpine Jack's Point at the foot of the Remarkables outside Queenstown.

The publication indicated that had flown up the rankings, from 76th last year to number 44 this year. That course was designed by developer John Darby in 2008. Darby was also involved in developing Tara Iti with American billionaire Ric Kayne.

Paraparaumu Beach Golf Course climbed from 77th to 65th best. Photo / supplied

New Zealand's fifth top course is Paraparaumu Beach. That has climbed up the rankings, from 77th place last year to 65th this year.

Kinloch Golf Course near Taupo. Photo / file

New Zealand's sixth top course is Kinloch, near Taupo, ranked as 94th best. That course was designed by Jack Nicklaus in 2007. Kinloch has not made the publication's list previously.

"The par-4 fifth at No. 94 Kinloch is nestled beneath hills that resemble the folds of a giant slumbering Shar-Pei," the publication said of that dramatic landscape.