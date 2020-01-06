

The SuperFly slide might have moved out of Napier, but that hasn't stopped the fun.

The 12m-high and 55m-long waterslide, which has moved to Havelock North from a site in Napier, opened for business on Martin Place on January 3.

SuperFly owner Rick Kirkland said business is booming at the new site between the Fire Station and the BP in Havelock North, despite the change of scenery.

"It is crazy already," he said. "We haven't had the greatest weather to start with as Saturday was like a winter's day and we still have queues of people when we opened.

Advertisement

"For us to leave Napier was a big deal, but the reality was that we couldn't find a suitable location there. Havelock North is where we've ended up and we are all stoked to be here. This is going to be a real boomer."

Kirkland added: "It is a big move from Napier to Havelock North, but we think this is probably the best location we've had."

Having previously been in Napier for five years, finding a new location for the SuperFly slide was not easy, according to Kirkland.

"It's difficult as we need a big space for the operation, on hard surface and it's got to be sheltered," he said. "Then you've got to have the services to go with it.

"There are a lot of costs in making a move like this. We've got to fence it, prepare it, get water and power sorted out."

Kirkland added: "It has been a real community effort with a lot of local businesses coming to our aid and help with getting power sorted out, providing equipment and so on."

The largest freestanding inflatable waterslide in New Zealand, which is open seven days a week, is open each day from 11am until 7pm, weather permitting.

Kirkland said they may extend through some weekends if there is demand for it, but "at this stage, we plan to go through to the end of Waitangi weekend".

Advertisement

Whether the renowned waterslide stays put in Havelock North long-term is yet to be seen, but Kirkland says the decisions lies with the public.

"It'll be for at least more than one season that's for sure," he said. "But, at the end of the day, the people will speak and if they come and support us then we will do our best to keep operating from this site. We are really keen to continue with this location if we are supported by the people."

Kirkland added: "We've got a huge fan base with over 6000 people on our Facebook page. In the build up to Christmas, we even had messages wanting to know when we were opening as they people were trying to plan their holiday around it."

Prices for the slide range from $12 for one hour to $48 for all day access.