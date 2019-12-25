By RNZ

A Waikato mayor says the sudden closure of Te Aroha's Bunnings Warehouse is a devastating blow to the community.

The hardware chain announced on Monday that its Te Aroha and Waikanae stores would be closed permanently at the end of the week.

More than 30 people's jobs will be affected.

Matamata-Piako District Mayor Ash Tanner said it was terrible for the staff to learn just before Christmas that they were losing their jobs.

"It is devastating for anyone to be losing their jobs if you're carrying a mortgage or you've got other commitments ... makes it hard when everybody thinks their job's safe but then that happens."

Bunnings New Zealand said staff would remain employed into the new year to help close down the shops.

It is, however, denying that workers were not consulted about plans to close two of its stores.

More than 30 employees at two stores said they were blindsided by news of the closures.

Staff at the Waikanae and Te Aroha stores were told last Wednesday there might be redundancies, but on Monday Bunnings announced the stores would close permanently after this Friday.

First Union spokesperson Kirsten Miller said there was no prior consultation.

However, Bunnings said a consultation period was observed, but it got no feedback.

