A castle on a "horrible road", a house with a cinema that would put your local multiplex to shame and a luxury lodge on Waiheke that was site of Jonah Lomu's secret second wedding were among the most viewed listings on OneRoof in 2019.

But while the chance to see inside some of New Zealand's flashest homes excited Kiwis, OneRoof's biggest drawcards were affordable homes.

The most viewed listings this year were two neighbouring units at 52 Northcote Road, Northcote, which was on sale for $375,000 - almost a third of the median value of properties in the suburb.

The properties are in a block of 10 units and are still available to buy, with selling agent, Barfoot and Thompson's Pip Breslin, saying they have gained a lot of attention because of the low asking price.

Delamore Lodge on Waiheke Island was the seventh most-viewed listing. Photo / Supplied

OneRoof editor Owen Vaughan says more than half of the top ten listings for 2019 were Auckland properties that had asking prices or CVs of less than $1 million.

"Property-hunters are hungry for affordable homes and investment opportunities. First home buyers have been driving the market in Auckland this year, and they are pretty savvy about what the values are in each suburb. So they know a bargain when the spot one," he says.

"Another super bargain, and OneRoof's fourth most viewed property this year, was a freehold one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment in Auckland CBD. It sold at auction for $175,000.

"The fifth most viewed listing wasn't actually a house but a development opportunity in a prestige suburb.36A and 36B Meadowbank Road, in Auckland's Meadowbank, offered two freehold sections and had asking prices of $645,000 and $675,000 - half of what properties typically sell for in the suburb."

Vaughan added that many of most viewed listings were at the other end of the scale. "Part of getting on the property ladder is that we all dream about that 'one day, maybe' home we'll eventually get. Our top listings, with astounding design features or locations, show us just how good real estate in this country can be," he said.

These two units in Northcote were the most viewed property listing. Photo / Supplied

The third most viewed listing this year was a Victorian gothic castle on the hills of Timaru which is still on the market.

The 135-year-old stone mansion at 222 Mt Horrible Road is about as far you can from horrible. It has fourteen bedrooms, a library, five bathrooms, seven fireplaces a large garden and even its own chapel.

The Barfoot & Thompson agent marketing the property, Dino Curo, says: "The minute you see it, that visual of the very top gorgeous property, you fall in love."

Despite receiving a lot of interest and an offer of $4 million the owner is still living at the castle as he is expecting a higher offer.

"This unique property has amazing history that even had New Zealand governor living there, but unfortunately we can't get the right price to sell it," Curo says.

Equally stunning is the famous Diamond Lodge at 83 Delamore Drive, on Waiheke Island, which was OneRoof's seventh most viewed listing.

Castle Claremont on Mt Horrible Rd in Timaru is on the market despite a $4m offer. Photo / Supplied

The 800 sq m house that curves around the slopes with stunning sea views has been popular with celebrities, who have loved its privacy and seclusion. In 2003 Jonah Lomu secretly married his second wife, Fiona Taylor, there in front of just 16 guests.

The 2.35ha estate, which has a CV of $7.2 million, offers four guest suites, luxury living and entertainment spaces and a two-bedroom apartment for the owners, as well as a helicopter pad. Michael Boulgaris, who marketed the property, says it is currently under contract.

The Delamore Lodge on Waiheke Island at dusk.

Although it lacks a space to park the helicopter, an art deco-style house in Auckland's Greenlane definitely had New Zealand most stylish home-entertainment system and was OneRoof's eighth most viewed listing this year.

The sellers of 8 Campbell Road, built a classic cinema inspired by 1920s movie theatres in their home, complete with a grand library, art deco finishes and stained glass windows.

The 293sq m home is a tribute to Scottish architect Charles Rennie Mackintosh, and boasts 1930s-era leadlight windows and a semi-circular deck atop a turret, which is accessed via a spiral staircase.

The property sold in August this year for $2.25 million.

The 10 most viewed listings of 2019

1. 6/52 Northcote Road, Auckland

2. 2/52 Northcote Road, Auckland

3. 222 Mt Horrible Road, Timaru

4. 310-135 Hobson Street, Auckland

5. 874 Manukau Rd, Royal Oak, Auckland

6. 36A and 36B Meadowbank Road, Auckland

7. 83 Delamore Drive, Oneroa, Waiheke Island

8. 201 Campbell Road, Greenlane, Auckland

9. 309/1B Soljak Place, Mount Albert, Auckland

10. 15 Fourth Avenue, Kingsland, Auckland