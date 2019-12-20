The New Zealand dollar stuck to its new higher range as sentiment remained generally supportive in a thinning pre-holiday market.

The kiwi was trading at 66.03 US cents at 5pm in Wellington from 66.07 at 8am while the trade-weighted index was at 72.66 points from 72.69.

See live rates for the NZ-US $ below. Click for more information: ​

"Generally, risk sentiment in the market is fairly decent so we haven't seen it fall away. Stock markets keep making new highs," said Mitchell McIntyre, a dealer at XE.

"But people are starting to leave for the year so there's no real commitment one way or the other until we get a catalyst," McIntyre said.

Advertisement

The market remained buoyed by yesterday's September-quarter GDP data which showed New Zealand's economy grew faster than the Reserve Bank had forecast.

And the good news continued today with the latest ANZ-Roy Morgan poll showing consumers are in good cheer as the holidays approach.

The survey's consumer confidence index rose 3 points to 123.3, the highest since March 2018 and above the long-term average of 120.

But as the number of traders dwindle and liquidity dries up, '"we'll be hoping we don't get another flash crash like we did last year," McIntyre said.

On Jan. 2 this year, the Australian dollar dropped more than 4 per cent against the greenback and the yen, dragging the New Zealand dollar lower, before quickly regaining much of its value.

While there were a number of theories as to what drove the crash, including that it was on the back of poor Apple sales in China, nobody really knows the cause. The Apple theory doesn't appear to be correct since that news had broken an hour before the crash.

The New Zealand dollar was at 95.77 Australian cents from 95.93, at 50.70 British pence from 50.73, at 59.40 euro cents from 59.37 euro cents, at 72.19 yen from 72.16 yen and at 4.6273 Chinese yuan from 4.6306.

The two-year swap rate was unchanged at a bid price of 1.2280 per cent while 10-year swaps rose to 1.7750 per cent from 1.7400 per cent yesterday.