As we say goodbye to 2019 and welcome in 2020, it's a good time to catch up on the very best of the Herald columnists we enjoyed reading over the last 12 months. From politics

Why old men are triggered by Greta Thunberg

The Government's Capital Gains Tax masterstroke

Pressure mounts on Sir John Key as ANZ turmoil grows

Interest rate u-turn is middle-class welfare

Good news in Reserve Bank gloom as mortgage rates fall and shares soar

