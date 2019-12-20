Trevor Booth first pursued a career as an actuary, but once Latin - a subject he despised - was dropped as a requirement for a law degree, he jumped ship. Graduating in 1962, the 90-year-old has had a career spanning 57 years, retiring June 30 this year, on the dot.

"I was always planning on retiring at 90, but I thought I would wait until my practising certificate lapsed - as a matter of principle, more than anything."

Booth first worked as a law clerk for Luke Cunningham and Clere in Wellington, he then joined Innes Oakley and Laurenson in Palmerston North - joining the partnership in 1964.

After 10 years in corporate law, he moved to Rotorua to work for Urquhart Roe and Partners before commencing practice as a sole practitioner in 1976. It was in Rotorua that he fell in love, first with his wife and later with immigration law.

This passion came as a result of the law and profession becoming more complex and specialised, he says.

"Once upon a time you'd go to court for your client's traffic offence, you'd handle their probate if their wife died, and you'd sort their will. I remember even doing tax returns when I first started - much to the disappointment of my wife, who is a chartered accountant.

"You'd be considered almost a member of your client's family."

And so it was. He had to travel to greener and foreign pastures to meet potential clients, which wasn't without its hurdles.

For example, after holidaying in Fiji, he spotted a gap in the market so he put an advertisement in the local paper - receiving more than 1000 replies. At the end of what was a successful trip interviewing clients, at the time of the second military coup, he found there were roadblocks on the way to the airport. Authorities, who were in fact members of the military coup, were looking for an Australian journalist by the name of Trevor Watson.

Unfortunately for Booth, 'Watson' just so happened to be his middle name, as stated in his New Zealand passport.

"You can imagine we were of more interest to the military than others. We weren't frightened at any stage but let's just say we were pleased to finally get off the tarmac."

Amid the drama and great variety of clients, he's also seen areas in which immigration law could improve.

A migrant worker might be restricted to working 35 hours a week according to their visa requirements, for example, but their employer might insist they work much longer - perhaps as much as 90 hours. Of course their pay would only be for 35 hours. If the worker objects then he is threatened with dismissal and loss of his visa, he says.

"There are some gross injustices happening in this country. These people who are more vulnerable in so many ways. It's such a difficult area to control."

Then there's the issue of international students, which is riddled with problems, he says.

They might seek advice from authorised or unauthorised agents in their home-country, who receive a substantial cut of a first year fee from the college. It means agents might be and many are incentivised to refer the student to colleges that pay a better fee because their educational standard may be lower. It is pleasing to see the Government has begun to move on some poor colleges, he says.

"I've seen people selling family land to enable their children to come to New Zealand. But they might be paying agents who are giving bad advice, and ruin their family in the process. It's an area that must be tidied up."

The changing landscape

In addition to increased specialisation, it's no surprise Booth has seen a great number of changes in the legal profession throughout his career.

The number of women entering the profession has greatly increased during his career, and for the better, he says. "Of those of us sitting a property law test, one got nought in the exam and one got 100. The 100 was by a woman.

"I was against the appointment of women on juries at first as I thought their emotions would outweigh common sense, and I was categorically wrong on that.

"In fact women have better judgement. They often see a lot more than men. A man sees, but a woman hears and sees and they tend to get it right."

He's also seen an overall shift in training and business.

"Students go to university and graduate with a shiny law degree but they don't know how to use it. Once upon a time you would work in a law office while you studied. You'd get paid the sum of about six pounds a week, you'd get time off for lectures and examinations, and you had the overall benefit of learning how to be a lawyer.

Booth says a focus on profit has meant lawyers have lost the trust of the public. Photo / 123RF

"The lawyer, as a professional owes it to younger lawyers to train them to be competent and honest. You want to equip them to realise their clients are the most important people in the room. You might not make money from it - I didn't, well, I could have made a lot more seeing how things are today, but it's about ensuring the integrity of the profession."

The biggest and saddest change is that law is now a business, he says.

"A lawyer was first and foremost working for his client. Now, the lawyer works for his income as well as his client. Service is a requirement in order to develop income, but it's not fundamental.

"Your client is the most important person you'll ever know. You would and should do whatever you can to help - irrespective of whether they can pay for it or not."

He remembers he charged five guineas for his first ever job. It was a case that was in the matrimonial field. He never saw those five guineas, but it didn't bother him.

A focus on profit has meant lawyers have lost the trust of the public, he says. There have been a few too many lawyers eating a piece of the financial pie for their own benefit and it's meant lawyers now have to prove themselves.

"A client once said to me, 'look Trev, I'm so sorry to have to ask you this, but would you mind showing me my legal title [relating to his new house]. It was a shock, but I could completely understand."

Winding down to retirement at 90

How has Booth managed to have such a thriving career, and for so long?

"I think it's a question of the body following the mind. My state of health is very good for my age. I've always been a thinker. I think that's because I've always been actively thinking so perhaps my body has followed."

Now, having left the law, he's unsure whether he'll be so active. "Who knows, as I wind down it might all turn to custard. I've told my wife that I won't be able to do the garden now because I will no longer have the energy."

It's his family who have also kept him going. Interestingly none of his four sons have continued his legal legacy. One did start law, as homage to his dad, but soon pulled out.

Booth plans to continue his passion of antique collecting. Photo / Supplied

"I have no succession, if you like, but if you're going to push your son into something you do, I think this is a pressure that he doesn't deserve."

Here on in Booth plans to continue his passion of antique collecting.

"I'm a born magpie, so my wife says I collect anything, and she's not far wrong. I could say gardening as well, but I probably wouldn't be able to live that down if I said I did it."

And he would love to offer his services to the community. There's an abundance of skilled and knowledgeable retired lawyers that could be utilised, he says. Some court hearings are now conducted by Justices of the Peace, for example. And School Boards of Trustees could always use a bit of help with their property matters.

"That would be something the retiree could work towards, and which the community could benefit from."

In the meantime he's been tying up loose ends of his legal practice, and he's written off those five guineas he was owed all those years ago.

TREVOR BOOTH:

Role: Retired.

Education: Bachelor of Science in Pure and Applied Mathematics (1949, Auckland University College), LLB (1962, Victoria University of Wellington).

Career: Luke Cunningham and Clere (law clerk), Innes Oakley and Laurenson (partner), sole practitioner, Tenancy Tribunal Adjudicator, former Bay of Plenty Harbour Board member, NZ Immigration Advisors (Owner and Principal).

Age: 90.

Family: Married twice, six children from two marriages.