COMMENT

If you can't face the thought of prepping a glazed ham adorned with pineapple and faux cherries this Christmas and serving it with a glass of sav, it might be time to trade in

Noel with novel meat and cheese

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Cheers to something new

Related articles:

Sweet treats with a side of social conscience

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.