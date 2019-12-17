A $20 million Auckland harbourside house that Hollywood actor Jason Statham rented while filming a movie in New Zealand, is for sale.
Statham, well-known for a string of hit action flicks including The Transporter, Fast 8, Furious 7 and Snatch, rented the five-bedroom mansion in Westmere, Auckland while he was shooting the killer shark film Meg back in 2016.
The house, designed by architect David Ponting of Ponting Fitzgerald, has big entertaining areas, floor-to-ceiling glazing and an infinity swimming pool.
• Here is the listing on OneRoof.
It boasts an outdoor dining area with sleek designer furniture to match the house and a big oblong-shaped fireplace.
It also has what has been described as "the ultimate underground man cave", with a bar, huge television screen and pool table.
The house sits on a waterfront section of more than a quarter of an acre, sprawling across two sites.
"I haven't seen another property like it, it is pretty phenomenal," Wall said. "It is said to have been the biggest in-situ concrete pour in Auckland at the time it was built."
The edgy modernist Westmere house - once visited by Prince Albert of Monaco and his glamorous wife Princess Charlene - has a price tag of $20 million.
It is owned by rich-list couple Tenby Powell, now the mayor of Tauranga City Council, and Sharon Hunter.
Back in 2016 when Statham was in New Zealand, the actor was spotted nipping out to a neighbourhood cafe in Westmere.
Looking fit, toned, and decked out in a skin-tight Nike sports outfit, the 49-year-old popped in to Catroux for a 9am coffee.
Staff said he had been dropping in to the eatery most mornings for a takeaway caffeine fix.
"Because he was wearing a beanie no one recognised him at first," a female staff member said. "He is always really nice and chatty and I think a few of the girls wouldn't mind his phone number, never mind a selfie."