A $20 million Auckland harbourside house that Hollywood actor Jason Statham rented while filming a movie in New Zealand, is for sale.

Statham, well-known for a string of hit action flicks including The Transporter, Fast 8, Furious 7 and Snatch, rented the five-bedroom mansion in Westmere, Auckland while he was shooting the killer shark film Meg back in 2016.

The kitchen. Photo / Jono Parker & Simon Devitt

The house, designed by architect David Ponting of Ponting Fitzgerald, has big entertaining areas, floor-to-ceiling glazing and an infinity swimming pool.

It boasts an outdoor dining area with sleek designer furniture to match the house and a big oblong-shaped fireplace.

It boasts an outdoor dining area with sleek designer furniture to match the house and a big oblong-shaped fireplace. Photo / Jono Parker & Simon Devitt

It also has what has been described as "the ultimate underground man cave", with a bar, huge television screen and pool table.

The house sits on a waterfront section of more than a quarter of an acre, sprawling across two sites.

The house, designed by architect David Ponting of Ponting Fitzgerald, has big entertaining areas and floor-to-ceiling glazing. Photo / Jono Parker & Simon Devitt

"I haven't seen another property like it, it is pretty phenomenal," Wall said. "It is said to have been the biggest in-situ concrete pour in Auckland at the time it was built."

The edgy modernist Westmere house - once visited by Prince Albert of Monaco and his glamorous wife Princess Charlene - has a price tag of $20 million.

The house, designed by architect David Ponting of Ponting Fitzgerald, has big entertaining areas and floor-to-ceiling glazing. Photo / Jono Parker & Simon Devitt

It is owned by rich-list couple Tenby Powell, now the mayor of Tauranga City Council, and Sharon Hunter.

Back in 2016 when Statham was in New Zealand, the actor was spotted nipping out to a neighbourhood cafe in Westmere.

The view from the bedroom. Photo / Jono Parker & Simon Devitt

Looking fit, toned, and decked out in a skin-tight Nike sports outfit, the 49-year-old popped in to Catroux for a 9am coffee.

Staff said he had been dropping in to the eatery most mornings for a takeaway caffeine fix.

Jason Statham in Westmere. Photo / Doug Sherring

"Because he was wearing a beanie no one recognised him at first," a female staff member said. "He is always really nice and chatty and I think a few of the girls wouldn't mind his phone number, never mind a selfie."