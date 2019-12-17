Data compiled by anonymous independent researchers reveal the most popular passwords of 2019.

Password manager NordPass, has listed the 200 most commonly used passwords of 2019, which includes easy-to-hack login credentials as "12345" or a romantic "iloveyou."

The list was compiled from the credentials that were leaked in data breaches just this year — the database totalling 500 million passwords.

The most popular passwords contain all the obvious and easy to guess number combinations (12345, 111111, 123321), popular female names (Nicole, Jessica, Hannah), sports names and just strings of letters forming a horizontal or vertical line on a QWERTY keyboard (asdfghjkl, qazwsx, 1qaz2wsx, etc.).

Surprisingly, the most obvious one — "password" — remains very popular.

"2019 has seen the most data breaches in history, and those cyber incidents have affected billions of internet users. People struggle creating passwords, and this is one of the main reasons why users stick to the primitive ones," Chad Hammond, a security expert at NordPass said.

"However, passwords should help protect us instead of putting our privacy in danger. It is as important as ever that internet users step up their cybersecurity game.

"No one leaves their house unlocked. Even if there's nothing valuable inside, nobody would like strangers sniffing around. And just imagine them changing the lock.

"The same applies to your online life. Nobody wants to lose access to their personal accounts, especially paying thousands in ransom afterwards."

Top 20 most popular passwords of 2019

1) 12345

2) 123456

3) 123456789

4) test1

5) password

6) 12345678

7) zinch

8) g_czechout

9) asdf

10) qwerty

11) 1234567890

12) 1234567

13) Aa123456.

14) iloveyou

15) 1234

16) abc123

17) 111111

18) 123123

19) dubsmash

20) test

Read the full 200 here.



Tips maintain good password hygiene

1.

Go over all the accounts you have and delete the ones you no longer use. If a small, obscure website ends up breached, you might never even hear about it. You can use haveibeenpawned.com to check if your email was ever in a breach.

2. Update all your passwords and use unique, complicated ones to safeguard your accounts. Employ a password generator to make sure they are impossible to guess. To see if any of your current passwords were ever exposed online, head over to our password strength checker.

3. Use 2FA if you can. Whether it's an app, biometric data, or hardware security key, your accounts will be much safer when you add that extra layer of protection.

4. Set up a password manager. It is a perfect tool for both generating and storing passwords. With a trustworthy manager like NordPass, you will only need to remember one master password and forget about the rest.

5. Make sure to check your every account for suspicious activities regularly. If you notice something unusual, change your password immediately.