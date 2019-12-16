

An old revetment wall is being turned into a reef to help support recreational fishing in Hawke's Bay.

Napier Port is deconstructing a limestone revetment wall as part of the construction work in the new wharf, and is working with recreational fishing group LegaSea to turn the limestone into a reef 1.4km north east of Pania.

Napier Port Chief Executive Todd Dawson says they are pleased the old limestone wall will be used to replenish fisheries and give back to the Hawke's Bay community.

"It's a great example of what we can do when we collaborate with others and balance

environmental, cultural and economic success."

Before applying for resource consent, the port worked with the Mana Whenua Steering

Komiti – a group of local marae, hapū and mana whenua entities – and the wider Fisheries Liaison Group, which LegaSea is a part of.

The two groups were set up in partnership with Napier Port to help protect water quality, Pania Reef, kai moana, fisheries, and other sites of cultural, environmental and recreational significance in Te Matau a Māui (Hawke Bay).

LegaSea Hawke's Bay spokesperson, Brian Firman says the benefits of the reef, made from naturally occurring limestone, should be seen soon after installation.

John Stewart (left) and Brian Firman (right), from LegaSea, with Brian Dawon (centre), standing on the new reef in its current, revetment, form. Photo / Supplied

"This reef will help boost recreational fishing and diving opportunities by providing structure and habitat for a wide variety of marine life.

"Just a few rocks in an otherwise sparse area will not only assist breeding and protection for juvenile fish, but support a surprising diversity of species, including shellfish, crayfish, seaweed and fish."

The resource consent allows up to 20,000 m3 to be deposited to create the reef, but the exact amount which will be used is currently uncertain as some of the rock will be used to maintain existing revetment walls around the port.

The port expects the first rocks to be on the reef site in mid-2020, with the reef established in the second half of the year.