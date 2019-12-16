Hawke's Bay represent at YES National Awards

Students from Hawke's Bay came out on top at the recent Young Enterprise Scheme National Awards held earlier this month. Sam Wixon of Kete O Tangaroa - Havelock North High School and SoilSorb - Karamu High School both took home top honours at the event on 4 December at TSB Arena in Wellington. Sam Wixon was one of three students who won the National Excellence Award, which he won for Rangatahi Entrepreneurship for his business Te Kete ō Tangaroa which looks at sustainable export in fisheries.

A team from Kumanu High School won the NZ Aid Award for Solving a Development Problem with their company SoilSorb. The company makes a product which is an all-natural/biodegradable SAP (Super Absorbent Polymer) that works to retain moisture in soil after watering - particularly benefiting areas that are subject to hot, dry weather conditions, like that of Hawkes's Bay.

READ MORE:

• Premium - What's happening in the Hawke's Bay business world?

• Unique Hastings/Waipawa business takes out Supreme trophy at 2019 PAN PAC Hawke's Bay Business Awards

• Premium - Big win for Hawke's Bay company at national business awards

• Premium - What's happening in the Hawke's Bay business world?

BePure reaches NZ$2m capital raise target to fuel business growth

Hawke's Bay based BePure, one of New Zealand's leading holistic health and wellness companies, has recently announced it has successfully reached its capital raise maximum target of NZ$2m, through online investment platform, Snowball Effect. The capital will be used to develop new products and services across all three BePure businesses, as well as significantly expanding its premium line of nutritional supplements. The funds will also go towards launching further at-home collection tests via Eve Health and delivering a new corporate wellness offering via the BePure Clinic business.

In addition to expanding domestically, BePure is looking to position itself for future growth within international markets. With expansion both locally and overseas on the horizon, BePure plans to invest in increasing its inventory stock levels. As a result of modern health concerns and a marked increase in the number of consumers wanting to take a more active role in maintaining good health, the global wellness economy was valued a USD$4.2 trillion market in 2017. Founder and Clinical Director, Ben Warren said, "We're excited to begin this next stage of growth, both here and abroad, which will enable us to provide even more people with the resources they need to make informed decisions around their health".

Kiwi real estate agency scoops global award

New Zealand Sotheby's International Realty (NZSIR) has been named Best International Real Estate Agency Worldwide at the International Property Awards held at The Savoy in London on Tuesday night. The prestigious International Property Awards recognises excellence in the property industry, from architecture and development through to interior design and real estate. NZSIR also won Best Real Estate Agency (5-20 offices) in the Asia Pacific region. NZSIR managing director Mark Harris says the awards are an outstanding achievement for the Queenstown-based company, which has 15 offices located throughout New Zealand.

Advertisement

"An International Property Award is a well-respected mark of excellence and we are delighted to be recognised as the best real estate agency in the world," he says. "As well as being a symbol of the success we have achieved since we launched the brand in 2005, these awards are a testament to the dedication, hard work and commitment of our 115 licensed agents who continuously generate the best-possible results for our vendors. We couldn't be prouder." The company also has bases throughout Hawke's Bay where they have had their most success. "We set new residential price records in Havelock North, Napier and Tauranga in 2019 while also facilitating the second-highest residential price for a property in Queenstown at $8.375 million, all to Kiwi buyers."

A look at the week's business news in Hawke's Bay. Photo / File

Hawke's Bay Business Hub seminars

The Hawke's Bay Business Hub has a few one day courses coming up in the New Year around how to gain better management skills and how to be a better team leader. The first couple on Tuesday 18 February 9am – 4pm and Wednesday 19 February 9am – 4pm looks at becoming a confidant leader. This course focuses on how to influence and motivate your team, communicate effectively, and use problem solving techniques to make quality decisions and help make the transition from manager to leader. The next on Wednesday 4 March 9am – 4pm is a Team Leader Tool Box course. This will take you step by step through how to hold effective meetings, achieve consensus, lay the ground rules for team conflict, and learn how to disconnect your "hot buttons" to keep cool and in control at all times and help your team can be top performers with your guidance. Further information and costs relating to these courses can be found on the Hawke's Bay Business Hub website .