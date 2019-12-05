They should have been jumping for joy, handing in their resignations and travelling the world.

Instead, they missed out on US$14.6 million ($22m) after they failed to cash in their lottery ticket in time.

In June 2018, a lucky US lotto player had won "The Pick" after drawing the numbers 4, 14, 22, 24, 28 and 43.

But sadly on Monday the 180-day period where a winner could come forward had passed.

"There is nothing more exciting for Arizona Lottery than to award a large jackpot, like this US$14.6 million prize, so we are always a little sad when we see one of these prizes expire unclaimed," said Gregg Edgar, executive director of the Arizona Lottery.

Since no one claimed the prize, the millions will now go towards a mix of community partners and future prize winners, an Arizona Lottery spokesperson said.

Thirty per cent of the money will go to a non-profit called Court Appointed Special Advocates, which provides volunteers to assist neglected or abused children in court.

More than a US$1 million will be designated for the internet Crimes Against Children task force, which investigates and prosecutes the exploitation of kids through the internet.

Up to a US$250,000 will go toward the Dual Tribe Enrolment fund, which benefits Native American high school students.

"These dollars will be used now to enhance our player's experiences with future games," Edgar said, "and fund a variety of beneficiaries that have tremendous impact for our community."