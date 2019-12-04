Fonterra has lifted the midpoint of its farmgate milk price to a mid-point of $7.30 a kg, which would be the fourth-highest price in its history, and has raised its earnings in the first quarter.

The forecast range has shifted up to $7.00 to $7.60 per kg, up from a previous forecast range of 6.55 to $7.55 per kg.

The co-op has retained its previous earnings per share range of 15 to 25 cents per share forecast for the current 2019/20 year.

For the first quarter, Fonterra said it had generated normalised earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of $171 million, up $145 million, and a reported EBIT of $259 million, up $233 million.

In September, Fonterra reported a net loss of $605 million, its biggest ever, for the 2018/19 year to July 31.

Since the end of the last financial year, Fonterra said it had:

- Improved the underlying financial performance of the business, delivering a gross margin of $740 million, up from $646 million

- Reduced operating expenditure by $104 million.

• Generated a normalised Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) of $171 million, up $145 million, and a reported EBIT of $259 million, up $233 million.

Improved our free cash flow (cash generated from our business available to reduce debt and pay interest and dividends) by $595 million compared to last year.

