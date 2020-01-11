In the trailer for The Crown's season three, the actor playing Wallace Simpson tells Prince Charles: "If I may offer two pieces of advice - never turn your back on true love."

Prince Charles replies:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

ERCEG FAMILY

Related articles:

HULJICH FAMILY

GREEN FAMILY

MYERS FAMILY

FOREMAN FAMILY

OLLIVER/SPARKS

WILLIAMS FAMILY

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

LOMU FAMILY