Ports of Auckland has hit back against the clamour of calls for it to move, claiming import costs could rise up to $626 million a year.

Tony Gibson, port chief executive, said an NZIER study examined what would happen if the port was shut and freight was delivered to distant ports.

"Closing Auckland's port will increase the cost of imports by between $533m and $626m a year. Divided between 1.7 million Aucklanders, that's between $313 and $368 a year each," his statement said.

"That cost will fall on adults and children alike, hitting families the hardest. A family of four will pay between $1250-$1470 a year."

The Upper North Island Supply Chain Strategy working group, Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, John Key, Helen Clarke and many others want the port relocated.

Auckland cargo operations could move to Whangarei's deepwater port, Northport.

Only cruise ships would continue, potentially freeing $6b of land and relieving the CBD of congestion.

But Gibson hit back, saying carbon emissions would rise when freight was moved further. CO2 emissions will rise between 121,000 and 212,000 tonnes annually, he claimed.

"Some people claim that closing Auckland's port would not increase prices, but this is not true. Currently, the price of imports through distant ports like Tauranga is kept low by competition. Think of it as the 'Gull effect' for ports. Just as opening a Gull petrol station lowers prices at stations nearby, having a port in Auckland keeps import prices low," he said.

"I am also very concerned about the increase in carbon emissions that would be caused by using distant ports to handle Auckland's freight. This does not seem to be in line with the aims of the Zero Carbon Act, nor does it seem wise given the urgent need to tackle climate change," he said.

The port issued the findings of the NZIER study "because we believe a decision on the location of the port for our nation's largest city should be based on facts."

