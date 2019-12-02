Speculation over the future of the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter in Southland has prompted Transpower to re-start construction of projects that will allow the increased transmission of power in the south of the island to points north.

Transpower said it had entered into separate agreements with southern hydro power generators Contact Energy and Meridian Energy to commence further work on Clutha Upper Waitaki Lines Project (CUWLP).

Chief executive Alison Andrew welcomed the agreements with Contact and Meridian, which would fund the immediate commencement of work due to the impact of current transmission constraints and the potential for these impacts to be exacerbated in future.

CUWLP consists of five projects approved by the Electricity Commission in 2010. Two critical projects were completed in 2016 before work ceased.

The project was to recommence once an increased northward transfer of South Island generation was expected to be required.

"Recent speculation and uncertainty regarding the future of the Tiwai aluminium smelter has led to a review of the transmission network and a decision by Transpower to recommence work on two of the remaining three projects," Transpower said in a statement.

Transpower will commence tower strengthening works in the summer of 2019-2020, to enable duplexing of the Roxburgh-Livingstonene circuits during the summers of 2020-2021 and 2021-2022.

Other enabling works will also commence, including the thermal upgrade of the Cromwell-Twizel circuits, required to ensure supply is maintained during outages needed on the Roxburgh-Livingstone circuits during the duplexing work.

"This will expedite the completion of the CUWLP, allowing for the required northward transfer of generation, should Tiwai reduce or cease its operations and demand for electricity," it said.

Transpower will continue to assess opportunities to accelerate the remaining works further over the coming months.

Mining and metals multinational, Rio Tinto - the majority owner of the smelter at Tiwai Point - said in October that it had the smelter under review for possible closure.

The plant uses 13 per cent of New Zealand's power supply so its departure would unleash more power on to the grid than it could cope with.

Meridian chief executive Neal Barclay commended Transpower for its response.

"Once the remaining works are complete, it will alleviate existing constraints and significantly reduce the risk of renewable electricity not being dispatched, should Rio Tinto choose to close its Tiwai Point aluminium smelter in the future," he said in a statement.

Rio Tinto is expected to provide an update on the review process in the first quarter of next year.

"Transpower's announcement, with the support from Meridian Energy and Contact Energy is a positive investment for New Zealand and will mean renewable electricity from fantastic South Island hydro stations can be used by more Kiwis," Barclay said.

Contact Energy said the upgrade would be important if Rio Tinto's review results in curtailment or closure of the smelter.

Chief executive Dennis Barnes said Contact's arrangement with Transpower would provide Transpower with $5 million in pre-funding to accelerate this work, with the first tranche taking place this summer. Transpower is looking to optimise the CUWLP work programme and accelerate its completion.

"It's important for New Zealand and this sort of innovative thinking is what we need, especially with the uncertainty around the tenure of the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter," Barnes said.

Barnes said the work would be part funded by Contact initially, but any material reduction in consumption or closure of the Tiwai Point smelter would further accelerate the need for Transpower's investment in transmission upgrades.

"Our view remains that a disorderly exit of the smelter would be a poor outcome for New Zealand. Sudden closure will affect multiple stakeholders, including all generator retailers. It would also be detrimental to the Southland economy and the pursuit of our decarbonisation goals," he said.

Analysts have estimated the costs of upgrading the national grid to carry the extra power - should Tiwai close - would come to $500-$600m.

The possible closure of the aging smelter has been a key "what if" for the power sector for many years.

Transpower has done a number of studies to understand what projects would be required if Tiwai were to close.

Analsyts have said an exit in April 2021 would have a material negative impact on the power generator/retailers' market valuations because power prices were likely to fall.