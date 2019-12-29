READ MORE:

From a five-star hotel to a new boardwalk and retaining wall part of the lakefront development , there are a number of large commercial developments under way in Rotorua. Property reporter Zoe Hunter highlights the 10 biggest building consents of the year.

The multimillion-dollar fit-out of Rotorua's first five-star hotel was the biggest building consent issued in 2019.

The Rotorua Lakes Council approved $10.9 million for the fit-out of the Pullman Hotel on Arawa St in late January.

The Pullman Hotel, connected to the Accor hotel chain, is under construction in the former Zen Centre building on Arawa St.

It will be Rotorua's first five-star hotel and is expected to bring more international visitors, conferences and tour groups to the city when it opens in January.

The $10.9m fit-out for the Pullman Hotel was the biggest building consent issued in 2019. Photo / File

Richard Bungeroth, general manager of the Pullman Hotel, said the new hotel will benefit local tourism and the economy.

"This is the first five-star hotel in Rotorua and will give high-end domestic and international travellers a dynamic and cosmopolitan hotel to stay in," the spokeswoman said.

"[It is] incredibly exciting to be able to offer visitors to Rotorua a world-class stay in one of the country's most attractive tourist destinations."

The spokeswoman said the hotel had so far created more than 100 jobs.

"Where we can we have employed from the local community," she said.

The hotel is expected to open on January 14.

A total $8.2m was approved for a new Ballance Agri-Nutrients bulk storage warehouse in March. Photo / Supplied

Meanwhile, $8.2m was approved for a new Ballance Agri-Nutrients bulk storage warehouse in March.

Ballance Agri-Nutrients head of communications Aimee Driscoll said the Homestead Rd build was an expansion on the company's existing business.

"The build is a significant capital investment by Ballance in the Reporoa community and will greatly benefit the regional farming community," she said.

"It showcases the latest plant intake and despatch design and innovation, sustainable practices and safety features."

The total cost of the project is $14m and its construction involved well over 100 companies from throughout the region.

The project included 15,000cu m of earthworks, 220 tonnes of structural steel, 2100m3 of concrete foundations and 600cu m of concrete for the warehouse and 990cu m for the yard.

The council approved $4m in June for the boardwalk and retaining wall as part of the lakefront development.

The first contract for Stage 2 of the lakefront development has been awarded to Waiotahi Contractors to complete the enabling works for the new playground and toilet block.

Rotorua Lakefront development. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua Lakes Council group manager of strategy, Jean-Paul Gaston, said the council was looking forward to getting the next section of work under way.

"This will lay the foundation for the construction of the new destination playground, which is definitely a key feature of the development and what much of the community is waiting in anticipation for," she said.

Construction will begin early 2020.

Rotorua Chamber of Commerce chief executive Bryce Heard said the city's development was "really great to see".

"There is a lot of positive stuff going on in this town that we should be happy about that will create jobs and begin to overwhelm the bad stuff."

Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick said it was always great to see commercial investment in the district.



Chadwick said commercial investment showed the confidence businesses and developers have in Rotorua and provided "much-welcomed" job opportunities.

Council and central government were also committed to investing in the district, she said.

"This includes key projects like the Lakefront redevelopment that will improve this popular facility for locals, visitors and existing operators, and will also encourage further private commercial investment and create job opportunities."



Rotorua's top 10 building consents

January:

1135 Arawa St

Hotel fit-out (Pullman)

$10,920,000

October:

Waipa State Mill Rd

Construct a new CLT plant - superstructure (Red Stag)

$9,000,000

March:

1 Homestead Rd

Bulk storage warehouse (Ballance Agri-nutrients)

$8,200,000

December 2018:

360 Fenton St

Stage two - two- and three- level concrete block building, plaster finish, concrete tile roof

$4,860,000

June:

Lake Rotorua

Boardwalk and retaining wall (Lakefront development)

$4,000,000

March:

131 Fairy Springs Rd

New two-storey hotel (Grenland Limited)

$3,500,000

October:

230 Fenton St

Interior upgrade, front facade and carpark upgrade (Countdown)

$3,300,000

May:

1118 Fenton St

New office building (shell only)

$3,000,000

January:

32 Kahu St

Refurbishment and extension to music suite and dance studio (JPC)

$3,000,000

June:

1 Geddes Rd

Foundations and shell only - new factory

$2,500,000