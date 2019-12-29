READ MORE:

• Building consents surge in Western Bay but slide in Tauranga

• No more paper building consents as council goes digital

• Total $58m issued in Tauranga building consents

• Record $68m in Tauranga commercial consents issued, mostly for retail development

From a multi-million-dollar transitional freight facility to a new retirement village - there are a number of large commercial developments under way in Tauranga. Property reporter Zoe Hunter highlights the top five biggest building consents of the year.

The development of global logistics company Mainfreight's $40 million transitional freight facility in Mount Maunganui is one of the top five biggest building consents issued in 2019.

The Tauranga City Council approved $10.5m for the earthworks, foundations and superstructure of the Mainfreight terminal building on Maungatawa Lane in January.

A further $15m was approved for stage two of the project in March, which included the facade, building and mechanical services and roof cladding.

Mainfreight national property manager Edward Creedy said the development was halfway through the build stage, with most of the structure erected and roofing to the freight terminal and office nearly complete.

Creedy said the main build was expected to be completed and operational by July next year.

"We are expecting our team to relocate in early August 2020 at this stage," he said.

Advertisement

"The office will become the major focus in the New Year, as this takes the most time with multiple trades and services needing to be installed and commissioned."

The Mainfreight facility is expected to be operational from July 2020. Photo / Supplied

Creedy said it was likely the building would be closed in from February when the office exterior would be installed.

"We have brought forward the civil works, which traditionally is one of the last items to complete on most builds," he said.

"You will see the fencing, landscaping, and asphalt yard already taking shape."

The total cost of the project was in excess of $40m, which includes the enabling ground and civil works to create the building platform.

Creedy said the project had employed a large number of local subcontractors to construct the building.

The Mainfreight facility under construction. Photo / Supplied

"Being one of the largest projects in Tauranga at present, this has seen many local trades busy working onsite," he said.

Creedy said major cost items including structural steel, precast concrete, aluminium windows and roofing was sourced and fabricated by Tauranga businesses.

Advertisement

"The project creates work not only for onsite trades but also for the businesses that supply the construction industry," he said.

The project represented a significant investment for Tauranga and the Mainfreight business, Creedy said.

"Once complete this site will be the largest transport branch for the New Zealand network," he said.

The Farmers development under way in the Tauranga CBD. Photo / Andrew Warner

A $23m consent was approved for the structure to the underside of the podium level of the Farmers building on Devonport Rd in March.

A spokesperson for Elizabeth Properties Limited said staff were "thrilled" with the progress the Farmers Tauranga development had made in 2019.

"With what was the largest piling project in the country now complete, Tauranga locals can expect to see more above-ground work in 2020, with the development set for completion in 2021," he said.

"We look forward to bringing a new vibrancy to Tauranga's city centre with the development's mix of retail, dining and high-end residential apartments and luxury townhouses."

Artist impression of the completed Copper Crest Retirement Village. Photo / File

An $18m consent for a new development at the Copper Crest retirement village, including services, was issued in April.

Tristan Saunders, general manager of marketing and sales at Arvida Group, which owns Copper Crest, said a state-of-the-art care centre providing rest home, hospital and dementia level care was under construction.

Saunders said the new development would include an Arvida Household design, which provides care in five households each including 11 suites.

"Each household has its own dining area and lounge, dedicated staff and aims to provide a warm and a familiar homely feeling," he said.

The development will have 44-care suites providing rest home and hospital-level care and 11 dementia suites. A total of 29 mainly two-bedroom apartments were also under construction.

The development would add to the retirement village's existing 150 two and three-bedroom villas and was hoped to be fully completed by late 2020.

Bayfair Shopping Centre manager Steve Ellingford in front of the yet-to-be-completed cinema. Photo / Andrew Warner

The $13m base build of a new multiplex seven-screen United Cinema at Bayfair Shopping Centre in March also made the list of top five biggest consents approved in 2019.

The final stage of the shopping centre's $115m expansion will include the opening of 1300-seat United Cinemas in Autumn next year.

Centre manager Steve Ellingford said the opening of the new cinema in 2020 will further unlock the night-time economy and attract a new customer group.

"The influx of people from other regions and seasonal surges in tourism has created a more intense demand for more dining and entertainment options of a cosmopolitan, metropolitan standard, and the full offer at Bayfair will also support the night-time economy," he said.

An artist's impression of the Parewaitai retirement village. Photo / Supplied

In June, $12.5m was approved for the first stage of the Parewaitai Village on Grenada St in Pāpāmoa.

The development is a collaborative project between Parewatai Estates, Classic Group and Kensway Consultants.

Classic Group director Matthew Lagerberg said the showhome is due to be completed by February 2020, with stage one of the development to be built from March to December.

"The build of a community centre will follow in 2021 and will include a games room, gym area, TV lounge, dining area, modern kitchen, residents bar, barbecue area, and petanque court," he said.

Thirty-four villas are expected to be finished by 2022, and a further 50 villas by the end of 2025.

A care facility and apartments have also been planned for the site, as well as a heated swimming pool and outdoor bowling green.

Tauranga's top five biggest building consents of 2019

January:

- 630L Mangatawa Lane

This is a multi-stage project for the Mainfreight terminal building. The proposed building consent application is stage 1 of 3. The scope of works in this stage includes earthworks, foundations and superstructure.

$10,500,000

March:

- 630L Mangatawa Lane

This is a multi-stage project. Stage 2 of 3. The scope of works in this stage includes facade, building services and roof cladding, and mechanical services.

$15,000,000

March:

- 119 Devonport Rd

Building consent 3 package - structure to underside of podium level

$23,000,000

April:

- 52 Condor Dr

Copper Crest retirement Village. Building envelope and interiors including services. Note: site landscaping features and set out to form part of subsequent consent

$18,000,000

March:

- 19 Girven Rd

New multiplex united cinema base build of approximately 3300sq m (seven screens) to backfill the existing Woolworths supermarket

$13,000,000

June:

- 718 Grenada St

Parawaitai village - stage 1 - construct 14 units - 1 duplex (units 12-13 type e) 4 triplex villas (units14-16 type c, units 17-19 type b, units 20-22 type c and units 23-25 type b) $12,583,350

Source: Tauranga City Council

Facts about Mainfreight's new build

- Roof apex 16m tall

- The whole build will require 4500sq m of concrete

- The yard will have 37,000sq m of asphalt

- 500m of concrete joints in the Denka slab

- A pedestrian tunnel from the offices to the terminal dock will sit 3m underground

- Solar PV array mounted on the roof capable of generating 100kWh

- More than 23.6km of roofing sheets will cover the freight terminal roof and walls

- 120,000 litres of rain harvesting for the first flush of toilets, building washing, and truck washing

- An automated truck wash will recycle 85 per cent of wastewater back into the wash system

- LED lighting with lighting controls

- Electric fork hoists on dock

Source: Mainfreight