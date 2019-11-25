The Financial Times reported this week that accounting firm BDO would be appointing a pair of sober chaperones in bid to curb bad behaviour at Christmas parties.

These two people will be responsible to be responsible in an emergency situation and ensure everybody can get home safely.

So are similar steps necessary in New Zealand? Do we need specially assigned staffers to ensure our Christmas parties don't descend into chaos?

Alan McDonald, a policy director at the Employers and Manufacturers Association, told Newstalk ZB broadcaster Heather Du Plessis-Allan he doesn't think things are that bad in the local market.

"We don't need to go to that extent and be the fun the police," he said.

"There are just certain ways of managing things."

He did, however, warn of the onus on employers to make sure their staff are safe when the December festivities kick into gear.

"It's not like the old days when you just got on the lash and sent everybody stumbling off into the night. Employers' obligations really go beyond that now."

He said it's about making sure there are rules and place, alternatives to alcohol and transportation to help people get home if the event is off-site.

McDonald added that he thought the chaperones at BDO were perhaps a step too far.

"It's not a bad idea to have people around that are reasonably responsible, but your own employees or boss can do that. It's more about just being aware and if someone is a little bit worse for wear, it's about helping them out."