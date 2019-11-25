Westpac Australia boss Brian Hartzer will step down in the wake of a banking scandal unfolding across the ditch.

The bank announced on Tuesday morning that current chief financial officer Peter King would take over as acting chief executive from 2 December.

READ MORE:

• Premium - Westpac probe: Australian regulator looking at child exploitation claims

• Westpac cash profit rises to $1 billion

• RBNZ working with counterparts after Westpac Australia anti-money laundering claim

• Westpac's Kiwi boss David McLean's pay packet now over $2.4 million

This comes amid allegations from Australia's financial crimes regulation that Westpac Australia had breached anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing rules more than 23 million times and had failed to monitor transactions that may have involved child exploitation.

Advertisement

The regulator across the Tasman, Austrac, alleged that Westpac had engaged in widespread, systemic and frequent failures to adhere to laws combating money laundering and terrorism financing.

In the statement released by Westpac today, the bank's chairman Lindsay Maxsted said the board accepted the gravity of the issues raised by Austrac.

"As was appropriate, we sought feedback from all stakeholders including shareholders and having done so it became clear that Board and management changes were in the best interest of the Bank."

While the scandal hasn't yet had an impact on the local market, the Reserve Bank said it was working closely with its offshore regulatory counterparts on the matter.