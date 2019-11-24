A focus on Boeing after two fatal crashes has given cover to an Indonesian air carrier with global ambitions — a company that will neither fully admit to, nor swiftly address, its safety issues.

When Lion Air Flight 610 took off in clear skies a year ago, the 737 jetliner carried with it an anti-stall system designed by Boeing that would propel the plane into a nose-dive minutes after takeoff, killing all 189 aboard.

But the plane was saddled with another safety burden. Flight 610 was operated by Lion Air, a low-cost Indonesian carrier that has benefited from its political

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"Absolutely not improved"

"I want to stop, but I can't"

Fly, no matter what

"An accident waiting to happen"

Cosy ties, conflicts of interest

The takeaway