Foreign Minister Winston Peters is optimistic an announcement to open free trade talks with the US will come before the next US election in 2020.

Peters met again with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington last week in his pursuit of what is now an 80-year unfulfilled goal for New Zealand.

Speaking to the NZ Herald at the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting in Nagoya, Japan, Peters said it was looking promising and described it as "the next big thing coming off the block."

Peters said any announcement on the start of talks had to be made by both

Peters at the G20