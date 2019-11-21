Shareholders and institutional investors are anticipating an announcement from Metlifecare early next week after it dropped Wednesday's bombshell that it was a potential takeover target.

The suitor is thought to be an overseas private equity business, possibly from Australia, looking to take advantage of the company, which analysts say has been trading at a discount for some time.

Investors expect the activity surrounding the $1.2 billion business to go one of two ways: either independent directors consider the offer serious and outline further steps, or they will regard any possible indicative price as too low and reject any possible deal

