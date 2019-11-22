US President Donald Trump likes to wear a trucker cap at his rallies as he brags about cutting regulation.

But ironically, the trucking industry has been wrapped up in more rules during his time in office - and that's been to the benefit of Eroad, the NZX-listed maker of vehicle-tracking technology.

A law that came into effect in December 2017 required small trucking operators to install electronic logging devices (ELDs) to ensure drivers didn't spend more than the legal maximum time behind the wheel. Large trucking companies are required to comply with the measure by the end of next month.

The Tesla threat