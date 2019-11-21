COMMENT:

In washing her hands of the NZ First imbroglio, Jacinda Ardern is refusing to do her job.

Ardern insists that if they are not Labour MPs, it is not her role to monitor and investigate the actual and perceived ethical standards of her ministers outside their ministerial roles.

She is wrong.

The Cabinet Manual has quasi-constitutional status, being one of the primary sources of information on New Zealand's constitutional arrangements.

It outlines expectations about the conduct of ministers, including the Prime Minister, and — similar to the summary of

