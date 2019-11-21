COMMENT:

It was a business breakfast of great symbolism.

A Prime Minister under siege over the coalition politics, facing up to business leaders on confidence, uncertainty and the finely balanced state of the economy.

Officially, the topic of the TransTasman Business event at Auckland's Crowne Plaza was The Future of Work, but it was clear there would be a much broader selection on the menu.

But first, the actual breakfast, which was full great symbolism.

It was vegetarian for starters. No streaky bacon or little pork sausage on the side for this high-powered gathering.

As Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern talked

