Good news: New Zealand's population has stopped ageing.

Bad news: Not you though, you're not getting any younger.

But the median age (statistical mid-point) of New Zealand's population has fallen in the past five years.

That is quite remarkable.

We never stop hearing about the challenges of the ageing population, both for New Zealand and for nearly every country in the developed world.

We're going to run out of workers, we won't be able to afford the health care, we aren't saving enough and our economies will stagnate.

These are near-universal concerns for nations with a baby boomer generation.

