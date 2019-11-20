It doesn't look like Office 365 will be up for all 365 days of this particular year.

The cloud version of Microsoft Office is offline for many users in what seems like a worldwide issue.

At 2.13pm NZT, Microsoft posted a bulletin saying, "We've identified a problem that may be preventing customers from accessing the Microsoft 365 admin center and multiple services. We're working to restore access to the admin center, and we'll provide more information when we've isolated the root cause."

Administrative functions are inaccessible for many users in the US, Australia, NZ and elsewhere and functions including Teams, SharePoint, OneDrive, Skype, Yammer and Outlook 365 are offline.

Although it was not immediately clear how many customers were affected. Some were quick to make hay on Twitter:

Go to the cloud they said....It's always up they said....Office 365 <====3 pic.twitter.com/aG0KDp1tVg — Michael Folsom (@SyrDriFols) November 20, 2019

We're investigating an issue preventing access to Microsoft 365 services. We'll provide additional details shortly on https://t.co/AEUj8uAGXl. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) November 20, 2019

Righto, who turned off the power at office 365???? Speak up!!! pic.twitter.com/VBNL1iuSGv — Paul Maggs (@mrpaulmaggs) November 20, 2019

So... #Office365 is out. Even their admin consoles are down ... and we're relying on third party sites to give us information. #Microsoft pic.twitter.com/ZRUbHRK1xm — Gavin Bollard (@RealComputing) November 20, 2019

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is due in the country shortly to speak at a company event at Eden Park this Friday.