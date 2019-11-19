Serko slipped to a $866,000 loss for the six months to September 30 from a $920,000 profit for the year-ago period.

A 46 per cent surge in operating expenses helped overwhelm a 29 per cent increase in revenue to $15.2 million for the half - in line with guidance of an increase of 20 to 40 per cent for the full year.

Ebitdaf fell to $1.4m from the year-ago $1.5m.

The debt-free company's cash reduced from the $19m last year to $10.3m. Cash was replenished by a $45m raise during

