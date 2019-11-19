Napier City Council is redrafting a bylaw that would ban driveway car washing in the city as commercial car yards raise concerns about the impact it will have on them.

At a council meeting on Tuesday, councillors heard nine oral submissions on NCC's new stormwater bylaw, which seeks to improve the quality of stormwater being discharged to the Ahuriri Estuary.

One of the submitters, Murray Sinclair, who was representing the Hawke's Bay Driving Group, raised concerns over the impact of a driveway car wash ban on commercial car yards.

Napier City Council is a step closer to passing a bylaw which would stop pollution before it got to Ahuriri Estuary. Photo / File
He said a wash pad or wash pads, would be impractical

