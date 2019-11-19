On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
The bylaw is part of wider changes relating to the cities stormwater system and is focused on stopping pollution "at-source" rather than treating it later.
It would ban chemicals such as detergents entering the stormwater system. Submissions against this specific part of the bylaw hit the headlines last week.
Secretary of the Ahuriri Estuary Protection Society, Sue MacDonald, asked councillors to prioritise the environment over those who did not want to change their behaviour.
"I believe the greater good of the estuary must override the right to wash your car in your driveway.
"We do understand that they have been able to do it for years and years and years, but times have changed, and we must look at the greater good.
"There are always going to be compromises and sacrifices, but we believe the estuary, for too long, has been sacrificed for the urban community."
The majority of the nine who submitted to council were in favour of the aspirations of the bylaw.
Civil Engineer John Warren said council should aim higher, and attempt to be certified under the Blue Flag, an eco-label which is awarded to beaches, marinas and sustainable boating operations which met stringent environmental criteria.
After Sinclair's submission, the idea of a lead-in time for highly affected businesses was floated.
Councillor Keith Price said he supported that the council needed to act quickly, but there should be a phase-in period for affected businesses, so they did not have to make changes overnight.
"We do want to protect the estuary, but we don't want to see businesses going bung and losing jobs, so we've got to find a balance for everything."
Councillor Maxine Boag said what council was trying to do is protect one of the most special, sensitive waterways in the area.
"While businesses can come and speak for themselves, the living inhabitants of the Ahuriri Estuary are unable to."
Council unanimously agreed to allow council officers to amend the draft bylaw to take into account feedback from the public consultation process, to then be confirmed at a later meeting.
A lead-in time for highly affected businesses may be included in the next draft of the bylaw.