After a couple of stopovers at cities where the weather did not play ball, and at one where the propulsion system on their ship decided to shut down, arriving in the sunshine and warmth of Napier was like a stopover in paradise, several passengers aboard the giant cruise ship Ovation of the Seas reckoned.
"It's a beautiful day and a beautiful place with a really nice feel about it," Tracy from Coffs Harbour in northern New South Wales said.
Her husband Grant said the delay was only brief as engineers quickly sorted the problem and he had no concerns.
Tracy said her husband was a train driver so "was used to the occasional breakdown".
It was their first visit to Napier and had planned a city and country bus tour with some wine tasting and then finish the day just wandering around looking at the "wonderful" Art Deco buildings as well as the beachfront.
The giant 168,666 gross tonnage liner, had left Wellington on Monday evening but mechanical issues stalled it near the mouth of the harbour.
Tugs went to its aid and secured it while engineers worked on the problem which had affected its propulsion systems.
The nearly 5000 passengers had to wait about 90 minutes for the voyage to resume.
It had not rattled the passengers, those spoken to as they looked around Napier said.
"It was a bit funny there for a while but we weren't worried — the captain was really good and kept us up with what was happening," Brian from Canberra said.