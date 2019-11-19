The continued rise of log exporting at Napier Port has helped revenue increase 8.6 per cent from 2018.

In financial results released on Tuesday, revenue was $99.6 million, ahead of the forecast $97.4m when it launched its IPO in July.

The share price went up slightly after the result, and was sitting on $3.37 on Tuesday morning.

Chairman Alasdair MacLeod described the 2019 financial year as "transformative".

"We achieved these results while successfully completing our capital raising and sharemarket listing.

Napier Port has released its annual results for the 2019 financial year. Photo / File
