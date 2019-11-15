COMMENT:

New Zealand's four big business heavies have released their report cards for the latest financial year and the figures demonstrate why they are indeed the heavyweights of the domestic economy.

The four Australian-owned banks — ANZ Bank NZ, ASB, Bank of New Zealand and Westpac NZ — reported statutory net profit after tax earnings of $5.085 billion for the 2018/19 year compared with $5.128b for the previous year (see accompanying table).

These companies completely dominate the domestic economy in terms of earnings because the four largest NZX listed companies — Meridian Energy, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Auckland International Airport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.