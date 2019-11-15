A re-energised housing market prompted some economists and commentators to correctly pick that the Reserve Bank would leave interest rates on hold this week.

Just a day after the surprise call to keep the official cash rate on hold (at 1 per cent) new house price data showed the market heading back into record territory.

Latest Real Estate Institute data for October showed New Zealand house prices hitting a new annual record, up 8.2 per cent from a median $561,500 to $607,500.

Auckland house prices rose to their highest median price in 19 months.

