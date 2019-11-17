French wine and spirits company Pernod Ricard is set to close its Tamaki production facility next year, leaving the future of 90 jobs up in the air.

A spokesman for the company confirmed it was currently in consultation with employees but would not provide details on how many jobs would be cut.

"To improve our operational efficiency, we have taken the difficult decision to close the Tamaki site in the next 12-18 months," Brett McKinnon, Pernod Richard global operations manager, confirmed to the Herald.

"Our number one priority is the wellbeing of the team, and we are working closely with

